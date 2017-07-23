Council vows to tackle child sexual exploitation

COUNCILLORS have reaffirmed a commitment to tackle child sexual exploitation.

The pledge was originally made by West Sussex County councillors in 2015 and has been backed once more.

Stephen Hillier, cabinet member for children and young people, said: ‘Child sexual exploitation is a horrific crime which takes place in West Sussex and across the UK so it is essential that we continue to work together in our communities to increase our knowledge and awareness of what signs people should look out for.’

He added work by the council recently has led to ‘significant improvements’.