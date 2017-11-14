‘Council workers deserve a pay rise’, say campaigners

COUNCIL workers are being forced to do ‘more for less’, say campaigners pushing for a wage increase.

A small group of campaigners gathered outside Portsmouth Guildhall today ahead of full council calling on the authority to consider a five per cent wage increase to its staff.

A protest about pay was held outside Portsmouth Guildhall by union members

They were also calling for a minimum wage for workers at £8.45 an hour.

According to Jon Woods, chairman of the Unison local government service group executive, pay for council workers has fallen by 21 per cent in real terms since 2010.

Mr Woods, who led the protest, said: ‘Council workers’ pay has been cut considerably over the last ten years due to central government.

‘By 2020, the cuts in the funding towards councils will be devastating.

‘Workers are trying to carry out their roles but they are having to do more for less given the pressure that is being put on them.

‘The pay for workers is falling further and further behind. With the rate that this is going, it is simply not tenable. We are calling for a five per cent increase in pay and call on the council to back us.’