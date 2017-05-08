Councillor doubles her vote in county elections

A CONSERVATIVE councillor nearly doubled her vote to reclaim her seat in the Hampshire County Council elections.

Patricia Stallard took home 71 per cent of the vote for the Winchester Southern Parishes seat following Thursday’s county-wide election.

Cllr Stallard polled 3,011 votes with the Liberal Democrat candidate her closest challenger with 796 votes.

The councillor had previously won the seat with 1,618 votes back in 2013. The Tories were the big winners on the night, obtaining 56 seats and winning 52 per cent of the vote.