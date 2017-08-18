Councillor heralds boost in funds for M27 motorway junction

A COUNCILLOR has heralded a boost to the area after millions of pounds were secured to upgrade a motorway junction.

Earlier this week, Hampshire County Council announced the funding for the near-£20m improvement at Junction 9 of the M27.

The council secured the remaining £6.6m for the scheme, which will also include work on the Parkway South roundabout at Whiteley.

Ward councillor Vivian Achwal has voiced her delight at the funding.

The Winchester city councillor for Whiteley and Shedfield said: ‘I am delighted that the funding has now at last been agreed by the government for the much-needed road improvements to Junction 9 of the M27.

‘Now Hampshire County Council needs to ensure that future funding is in place for the rest of Whiteley Way to be improved before North Whiteley starts to be developed, as I had the planning committee agree in October 2015 that no development would take place until the infrastructure was in place first.

‘The important issue now is for residents not just to know the funding is in place but when will the work start. We have waited long enough!’

Works at the heavily-congested junction will cost £19.6m in total and will be carried out by Highways England. It will involve creating an extra lane on both Junction 9 off-slip roads.

The existing short left-turn on Whiteley Way will be lengthened and additional lanes will be provided on the northern and southern sections of the roundabout.

At Parkway South, a fully-signal controlled roundabout will be provided, with additional lanes on approaches, on the Parkway exit road and on the roundabout.