Councils confirm no cases of election fraud despite claims students voted twice

NO complaints of electoral fraud were made in the Portsmouth area during the general election.

The News got in contact with the city council and nearby borough councils following social media posts around the country that students could have voted twice.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage claimed that students had voted twice – specifically for Labour – once where they live and secondly where they attend university.

Fareham Borough Council, Havant Borough Council and Gosport Borough Council all confirmed that they had not received any complaints of electoral fraud during last Thursday’s election.

Portsmouth City Council declined to respond to The News’ request.

Mr Farage told Fox News: ‘Young people were very attracted by Corbyn.

‘And, can I say, many of them were attracted by it, they actually voted twice. They voted once where they live and secondly where they are students.’