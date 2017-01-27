County council looking for carers to provide homes

CARING people are needed to provide homes to support adults with a learning or physical disability.

Hampshire County Council is looking for people who can provide a stable home environment for adults who need extra support to live in their communities.

A Shared Lives Carer offers a home to a person who has a disability, is living with mental health issues, or is elderly and unable to live independently on their own.

Councillor Liz Fairhurst, the council’s executive member for adult social care, said: ‘Many thousands of people look to the council for support each year, to help them to live independent lives, and we want to support them to do so in the most appropriate way.

‘This means understanding that different approaches work for different people.’

The Shared Lives scheme matches people who need support with approved carers. The carers get full training, regular support and a weekly allowance.

For more information hants.gov.uk/sharedlives