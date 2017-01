A DECISION will be made tomorrow on if the cost of meals on wheels will increase.

Hampshire County Council is considering putting the price of the service up from £3.95 to £4.55. The 60p increase will save the council £235,000.

Questionnaires were sent out to service users and of the 409 completed, 80 per cent thought the proposed price is affordable. The decision will be made by the executive member for adult social care Cllr Liz Fairhurst at 3pm in Winchester.