Deadline to register to vote in general election is Monday

THE deadline to ensure you can vote in June’s general election is on Monday.

Anyone wanting to cast their vote in the snap election on Thursday, June 8 needs to register before 11.59pm on May 22.

If you have already registered, you do not need to do it again.

It can be done online at gov.uk/register-to-vote or by post by downloading a form online or requesting one to be posted.

