Demonstration in Portsmouth to celebrate Labour seat victory

A DEMONSTRATION is due to happen today (Saturday, June 10) in response to the results of the general election.

At midday, at Guildhall Square in Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Trade Union Council will be hosting the march.

They say it will be an opportunity to celebrate the Labour Party victory in Portsmouth South which saw candidate Stephen Morgan elected.

Jon Woods, chairman of the Portsmouth Trade Union Council, said: ‘We have called this protest so we can celebrate the election of a Labour MP for the first time in Portsmouth South.’