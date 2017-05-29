Deputy leader is new county chairman

A COUNCIL has elected its new chairman.

Councillor Graham Burgess becomes the first elected member for the Gosport region to become Hampshire County Council’s new chairman.

He was elected to the position at the council’s annual meeting on Winchester last week and as civic head of the county will preside over all full council meetings.

Cllr Burgess, ward member for Lee, is also a Gosport borough councillor and joined the county authority in 2013.

He is also deputy leader of the borough council and previously served as a member of the Royal Navy.

Cllr Burgess said: ‘I thank my fellow members of the council for electing me as chairman. I would also like to thank our past chairman, Keith Chapman and his wife Jennifer, who have had a fantastic year and carried out many engagements.

‘My theme will be the armed forces and veterans of Hampshire. I hope to raise their profile at every opportunity.’