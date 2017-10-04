Developer praises council decision to back down in Welborne bid

Have your say

A DEVELOPER has backed a council’s decision to step down from its plan to deliver a new 6,000-home town.

Fareham Borough Council announced last week that it was scrapping its strategy to appoint its own partner to develop Welborne.

The authority began this strategy last February after delays from Welborne developer Buckland Development Ltd to bring forward plans.

But following Buckland’s submission of outline plans and acquisition of key land needed for the development, the council made the decision to scrap the strategy.

Papers detailing the formal decision on the strategy next Monday state that an estimated £853,609 was spent on the strategy.

According to the council, £228,570 of this was offset by the funding secured by Welborne’s ‘garden village’ status.

The council’s executive is recommended to agree the decision at the meeting.

Mark Thistlethwayte, principal of Buckland Development Ltd said: ‘We are very encouraged that Fareham Borough Council is minded to work with Buckland as the master developer of Welborne.

‘We have worked extremely hard over many years demonstrating our consistent vision for, and commitment to the creation of a new community.

‘We await a formal decision by the executive but know that the council share our commitment to deliver Welborne as soon as possible and we look forward to working with them.’