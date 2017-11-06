Developer takes on 700-home project at ‘least worse place to build’ in Horndean

PLANS to build 700 homes have taken a step forward.

Developer Bloor Homes has signed up to take on a construction project for Hazleton Farm, east of Horndean.

After striking an agreement with landowners, the firm will now carry out site investigation work, with a view to creating a detailed layout of the scheme’s contents.

In a statement released on Friday, East Hampshire District Council (EDHC) said the plan will include 700 homes, a primary school, community buildings, playing fields, public open space, play areas, allotments and a multi-use games area.

It added residents will be consulted on the style and design of the prospective housing in the coming months – before a detailed planning application is submitted in the spring of next year.

East Hampshire District Council voted to approve the plans for development of the land – close to junction 2 of the A3(M) –in April, 2015.

Simon Breen, senior land director at Bloor Homes, said: ‘Bloor Homes views Horndean as an excellent development location and we are delighted to be working closely with East Hampshire District Council and key local stakeholders.

‘The company is seeking to deliver a high-quality development benefitting of this superb setting. There will be ongoing consultation with the local authority and interested parties from the local area prior to the reserve matters planning submission which is targeted for spring 2018.’

The development will generate about 70 homes per year, with work expected to get under way in winter, 2018.

East Hampshrie District Council said road improvements will be completed prior to any homes being sold.

Coservative councillor for Horndean Downs, Guy Shepherd, said: ‘A little while ago we worked with the community to identify the least worse place to build on and how to ensure we got a development that not only satisfied our housing needs, but also brought in key infrastructure to support the community.

‘It is very good to see this coming forward now after 18 months of preparation by the land owners.

‘With Bloor we have a well-regarded and reputable house builder who we look forward to working with to provide good quality housing that will complement our village and bring in 40 per cent affordable homes.’