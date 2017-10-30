Developer to hold consultation for 322-home Bedhampton development

developers are set to unveil plans to build than more than 300 homes on green land near Havant.

David Wilson Homes and Barratt Homes are staging a public consultation on Thursday, as they present proposals for the development in Bedhampton.

The plans – which target Forty Acres Farm in Havant Road – feature 322 homes, a 60-bed care home, public open space, allotments and associated infrastructure.

The consultation comes just over a year after the greenfield site was earmarked in Havant Borough Council’s draft local plan housing statement, which suggested it could be suitable for a 300-home development.

Head of planning at Barratt developments Stuart Goodwill said: ‘We’re looking forward to meeting local residents and showing them our initial proposals for Forty Acres Farm.

‘Their feedback will be important in helping us hone our final plans.’

The plans have faced scrutiny from some, including Conservative councillor for Bedhampton, Kenneth Smith.

He said: ‘Unfortunately, we do require more housing in the borough. But this kind of development erodes the green belt. If we continue to erode this green belt, we soon won’t be able to tell the difference between the end of Portsmouth and the beginning of Havant.

‘I would encourage the residents to go to the consultation and make their feelings known. I shall be doing the same.’

The plans for the development come after proposals for 162 homes at Sinah Lane, Hayling Island, were revealed earlier this month.

In light of the applications, Ray Cobbett, co-ordinator of the Havant branch of Friends of the Earth, said: ‘We’re now much more concerned with the quality and sustainability of the housing that is being built, as opposed to whether this housing should be built in the first place.

‘I’d advise residents to go along to the public exhibition and ask lots of questions about the development and how it will affect our green spaces and infrastructure.’

The public consultation for the Forty Acres Farm development will take place from 1pm until 7.30pm on Thursday, November 2, at the Church of the Resurrection in Brecon Avenue, Portsmouth.