Discussion over city’s ‘hidden potential’

A PRESENTATION exploring how Portsmouth can ‘unlock its hidden potential’ is to be held as part of a review into the future of the city.

Professor Steffen Lehmann, from the University of Portsmouth, will give the talk on Thursday, January 26.

It will form part of a Smarter Cities strategy being carried out by Portsmouth City Council’s economic development, culture and leisure scrutiny panel.

Members are exploring the ways the authority can better embrace technology and the use of IT to boost its assets.

Professor Lehmann, who specialises in sustainable architecture, will also explore how the university, industry and local government could work together more to improve prospects.

The presentation will be held during the council panel’s next meeting over the strategy.

It will be held at the civic offices off Guildhall Square, in conference room A on the second floor from 5pm.

The panel is to be chaired by Councillor Hannah Hockaday.