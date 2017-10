Have your say

DOZENS of people got the chance to quiz their MP during a session of ‘politics in the pub’.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes sat down with more than 30 people at The Navigator Pub in Swanwick to go over political issues and enjoy a pint.

The event saw attendees eager to talk Brexit and housing in Fareham.

Miss Fernandes said: ‘It was another lively and fun event. I would like to thank everyone who came along.’