Draft local plan faces delays after concerns

PLANS to build thousands of new homes in the Fareham area have been delayed by opposition councillors.

Fareham’s draft local plan, which includes plans for more than 3,300 houses, has been called before the scrutiny board by the opposition after the plan was agreed by the executive on Monday.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats in Fareham, Councillor Roger Price said: ‘One of the main reasons we called the plan in is because it is not proportioned across the borough.

‘Portchester and Warsash are taking the brunt of the proposal.’

Housing numbers allocated to both Portchester and Warsash would see 700 houses built on greenfield sites in the towns.

Cllr Price said: ‘It is not a fair allocation and there were no alternative sites put forward.

‘Moreover there were was no indication in the plan as to where to money would come from for infrastructure.’

The draft local plan was due to be put out for a six-week public consultation this week but due to the form submitted by the Liberal Democrats this will be delayed until at least the end of the month.

Leader of the Council, Sean Woodward said: ‘They have essentially gagged the residents of the borough of Fareham and prevented them from having their say.

‘I think it will annoy residents as many have very strong feelings they want to voice.’

Cllr Woodward added: ‘I can’t guarantee the consultation will start for at least another month when we wanted it for this week.’

It comes after residents marched to the council’s offices for the executive meeting on Monday in protest of the allocated housing plans for the draft local plan which runs to 2036.

One Portchester resident who joined the march was Chris Wilkinson.

He said: ‘This is beyond a joke.

‘Portchester has been given far too much housing allocation and it is not fair.

‘I think people in our village are being completely walked over.’