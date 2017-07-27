Driftwood Festival is wished ‘every success’

Have your say

COUNCILLORS and other people across Gosport have backed this weekend’s Driftwood Festival to be a success.

The news comes after the licence was approved on Tuesday evening, giving organiser Paul Cobb just a few days to get the site in Stokes Bay, Gosport, ready for the weekend.

Cllr Peter Chegwyn, who has previously held events in Stokes Bay, said: ‘One must trust Mr Cobb to run a smooth event.

‘The ball is firmly in his court and I wish him every success for the festival – Stokes Bay is a wonderful site and we really should be using it more often.’

Malcolm Dent from the Gosportarians said he was convinced Paul Cobb would get the licence.

He said: ‘To me, there was never any doubt about it.

‘We are holding our Find My Club event at the festival, so are really pleased about the licence being approved.

‘We just hope that the weather holds out and that lots of people will come along.’

The leader of Gosport Borough Council, Cllr Mark Hook, said: ‘The application went through the due democratic process and people had the chance to give their views.

‘The decision was taken based off the information that was given.

‘On a personal level, I am absolutely delighted that there is another event taking place in Gosport.

‘It is expected that thousands of people will be attending the festival, which will be great for the event and for businesses in the area around Stokes Bay.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has also wished the festival success.

She said: ‘I’m confident that Gosport Borough Council’s decision to grant the Driftwood licence will have considered all residents’ concerns.

‘I hope the festival is a success and raises much- needed funds for the local causes it will support.’

Speaking at Tuesday evening’s licencing meeting, Paul Cobb mentioned that he expected around 4,500 people to attend over the course of the weekend.

Driftwood Festival will start at 5pm on Friday evening, and will run until Sunday evening.

Tickets cost £3 on the gate, with children and seniors paying £1.