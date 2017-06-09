ELECTION: Conservatives take Chichester with first female MP in seat

Chichester has elected its first female MP and the third ever in West Sussex.
Gillian Keegan succeeds fellow Conservative Andrew Tyrie, who announced in April he would not be standing for re-election after 20 years in Parliament.
Mrs Keegan is a cabinet member at Chichester District Council.
Results: Heather Barrie, Green Party 1,992 votes
Jonathan Brown, Lib Dems 6,749 votes
Andrew Emerson, Patria 84 votes
Mark Farwell, Labour 13,411 votes
Gillian Keegan, Conservatives 36,032 votes
Andrew Moncreiff, UKIP 1,650 votes.