ELECTION: Penny Mordaunt holds Portsmouth North

MICHAEL GOVE MRW 22/6/2016 Penny Mordaunt MP visited The News at 1000 Lakeside in Portsmouth on Wednesday morning hosted by Mark Waldron, Editor of The News

CONSERVATIVES have managed to retain their grip of power in Portsmouth North amid a resurgent Labour Party.

Tory Penny Mordaunt has once again been re-elected to the seat – her third election victory in the city’s northern quarter.

She stromed to victory gaining 25,860 votes. Labour’s Rumal Khan came in second with 15,801 votes.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘This is a critical parliamentary term and a critical five years and I am absolutely determined to ensure that our city and everyone of its citizens, and our country gets what it needs to thrive from Brexit.’

Results:

Mike Fitzgerald (Ukip): 1,926

Ken Hawkins (Green Party): 791

Joe Jenkins (Libertarian Party): 130

Rumal Khan (Labour): 15,801

Penny Mordaunt (Conservative): 25,860

Darren Sanders (Liberal Democrat): 2,608

