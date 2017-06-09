ELECTION: Voter turnout greater than last General Election

Voters have gone to the polls in greater numbers than the last General Election, with major issues such as Brexit driving people to vote.

Local figures so far are:

HAVANT

The new figures beat the turnout for 2015.

This year, out of the 72,470 residents eligible to vote, a total of 46,399 did.

This means the turnout across the Havant borough is 64.3 per cent.

In 2015 the turnout was 63.5 per cent, and 44,828 people voted.

A total of 1,571 more people voted this year than in 2015.

GOSPORT

Statistics show that the total turnout for the constituency is 67 per cent, an increase of 2 per cent from the election in 2015.

49,509 people went to the polls in the area today, compared to 47,751 two years ago.

Gomer Infant School saw the highest percentage turnout at 63 per cent, with 832 people casting their vote.

The highest total votes came from Woodcot Primary School, with 1,299 votes.

The final result is expected at 2am.

FAREHAM

The turnout was 72 per cent, an official announced in Ferneham Hall.

Suella Fernandes, Tory MP candidate, arrived just before the announcement.

She said: ‘It’s been a really good campaign both in Fareham and in the country.

‘I’m really grateful to all my volunteers, who’ve done such a great job in Fareham, people who have signed up for the first time who’ve been inspired by Theresa May wanting to make a success of Brexit.’

The turnout is up on the last two general elections at 71 per cent in 2015 and 71.6 per cent in 2010.