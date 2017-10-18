Events to show plans for new Southsea sea defences

Have your say

A SERIES of events will give people the chance to learn more about coastal schemes.

The team behind the projects in Southsea will be available to meet and discuss the new flood defences along the seafront from Old Portsmouth to Eastney.

Councillor Rob New, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for environment and community safety, said: ‘With designers now on board and beginning their work, this is an ideal opportunity to invite residents to meet the team delivering these vital defences.’

The events are at:

n Eastney community centre, on October 25 between 1pm and 8pm.

n Canoe Lake tennis pavilion, on October 27 and 28 between 1pm and 8pm and 10am and 5pm respectively.

n Royal Naval Club and Royal Albert Yacht Club on October 31 between 1pm and 8pm.

n Cosham Baptist Church on November 1 between 1pm and 8pm.

n Fratton community centre on November 3 between 1pm and 8pm.