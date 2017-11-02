Families move into nine new council homes in Havant

Have your say

FAMILIES are moving into nine new purpose-built council homes next week.

Portsmouth City Council has finished five new houses and four flats on land near Holybourne Road, Havant which it owns.

The new homes have taken a year to build, at a cost of £1.6m.

Councillor Jennie Brent, cabinet member for housing, said: ‘We are doing everything we can to provide good quality, eco-friendly new homes for people who need them most.

‘It is our priority to tackle the waiting lists that people have to face when they are looking for suitable housing, so this is part of our drive to make things better.’

The home were built by construction company PMC and designed by Kenn Scaddan Associates.