Fareham council to sell off Locks Heath hall for housing

A MEMORIAL hall is set to be sold off for housing.

Fareham Borough Council is selling Locks Heath Memorial Hall, claiming the building is not fit for purpose and should be sold off to build more housing for the borough.

A report ahead of next month’s executive has recommended councillors to put the site up for purchase following the collapse of the Locks Heath Community Association, which previously operated the site.

The association holds a 20-year lease on the property, which expires next March, however, the group has now folded following on-going issues.

Working with One Community, the council sought to help keep the facility open by encouraging community and voluntary organisations to use the facility, however, this proved to be unsuccessful.

The report states that a bungalow could be built on the site of the hall or a building with two flats.

It recommends the council to put in outline plans for a redevelopment of the site before placing it on the open market as obtaining planning consent will boost its value.

The report concludes: ‘The hall is vacant, in poor condition and not fit for purpose.

‘This report asks the executive to declare the hall surplus to requirements and seeks approval to dispose of the asset and obtain a capital receipt for the council,’ it adds.

A decision will be made on Monday in the Civic Offices from 6pm.