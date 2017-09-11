Fareham mayor pulls double-decker bus down high street

Have your say

A MAYOR pulled a bus down a high street to raise money for charity.

Councillor Geoff Fazackarley, the mayor of Fareham, was joined by four other men to pull the double-decker bus.

Mayor of Fareham Councillor Geoff Fazackarley pulls the bus with help of friends and supporters. (left to right), Richard Hancock, Jason Gore, Geoff and Chris Hull. Picture Ian Hargreaves (171098-1)

Cheered on by members of the public, the group dug deep to get the bus across the finish line outside the town’s shopping centre on Saturday.

Cllr Fazackarley nominated Sam’s Haven and the Moving On Project as the two organisations he will be raising money for during his mayoral year.

And to boost donations, he wanted to do something different as a fundraiser.

He said: ‘To generate interest and funds, you have to think of something different.

‘By doing this it got all the community involved, lots of former mayors came to help too so it was great.

‘I was helped in pulling the bus by lads from Barton Peveril Sixth Form College so it was right across the community.

‘Hopefully we have raised some money to add to the total.’

Cllr Fazackarley said pulling the bus was tough but he was glad to have completed it.

‘It was brilliant,’ he added.

‘There was a real effort by everyone and it was great to see people watching and cheering.’

Cllr Fazackarley will spend the next few months fundraising for Sam’s Haven, which provides respite holidays for families with sick children, and the Moving On Project which supports teenagers and young people with counselling.

He said it was important to pick organisations which support people in the area.

Cllr Fazackarley said: ‘They are local charities that make a difference to Fareham and the surrounding area.’

Parents Joe and Linda Collins, from Fareham, were shopping with their sons Michael, aged nine, and Sam, aged five, when they saw the bus being pulled.

Linda, 36, said: ‘They were moving really quickly, it was impressive.

‘The boys liked watching it because it isn’t something you see everyday; it is something you only see in the strongest man competitions.

‘I think it’s a great way to raise money.’

Michael added: ‘I couldn’t believe they were pulling it. The bus was really big.’

Betty and John Moore, from Portchester, put some money into the collection buckets.

John said: ‘It was a great effort by the lads and I commend the mayor for doing something different.

‘The two charities are worthy causes.’