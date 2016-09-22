Fareham MP organises meeting on broadband

AN MP has arranged for people in her area struggling with poor broadband to voice their concerns to BT.

Suella Fernandes, who represents Fareham, has organised a meeting for residents and representatives from BT.

It comes as many people in the town have intermittent or poor broadband.

Miss Fernandes said: ‘This will be an opportunity for residents to put their internet concerns directly to broadband providers. Many residents have contacted me to raise concerns over broadband coverage in our area.

‘That’s why, as well as lobbying the chancellor, I have been keen to discuss with the telecommunications companies the specific issues we face in Fareham.

‘They’ve been productive discussions and it was useful to attend the July broadband meeting in Whiteley with Hampshire County Council and leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sean Woodward.

‘Residents expressed their frustration with the poor coverage and intermittent broadband service that they are receiving.

‘I am therefore holding this meeting also for a progress update from BT.’

The event is on October 28 between 7pm and 9pm at Whiteley Community Centre. To get free tickets visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/fareham-broadband-meeting-tickets-27598658330.