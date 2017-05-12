Fareham’s new mayor beams with pride as he takes on civic duty

BEAMING with pride he gracefully took to his new role with pomp and dignity.

Councillor Geoff Fazackarley was almost lost for words as he was made mayor for Fareham yesterday.

The Tory politician, who represents Portchester East, said he was ‘delighted’ as he was elected for the civic duty at a packed-out ceremony in Ferneham Hall.

He told The News: ‘It’s such a brilliant honour and I’m very proud to represent the borough of Fareham and will do all I can to help my charities, Sam’s Haven and the Moving On Project.’

Sam’s Haven, inspired by brave Sam Merrick, is a charity that provides respite breaks for children being treated at the Queen Alexandra Hospital, while the Moving On project provides support to thousands of young people.

Fareham’s new mayor added: ‘They are two small charities who both help people across the borough and they need a bigger profile and a lot more funding.’

Originally from Portsmouth, the new mayor was elected as a borough councillor in 2012.

He replaced outgoing mayor Councillor Connie Hockley, who managed to raise £32,333 for Y Services and Breast Cancer Haven during her mayoral term.

She added: ‘It has been an amazing year for me and now I’m looking forward to spending more time with my grandchildren.

‘I have been amazed to see the work that people do to help raise funds and bring the community together over the course of the year.’

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of the borough council said that Cllr Hockley had taken some persuading to take on the role but that after accepting that she would be a success in the role has gone to be a ‘fantastic mayor’.