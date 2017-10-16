Fareham scrutiny panel to decide on plans for thousands of new homes

A SPECIAL meeting will take place in a week over plans for thousands of homes.

Fareham Borough Council’s scrutiny board will meet on October 23 to decide if the council’s draft local plan is sent out for public consultation.

The plan includes plans for more than 3,300 homes and after protests last week, matters came to a head on Thursday when three Liberal Democrats on the council voted to call the plans in to the panel.

Following the meeting, the council confirmed receipt of the request last week with members of the public able to attend the meeting. The panel can decide to go ahead with the consultation or send it back to the council’s executive for further consideration.

Explaining the decision to call in the plans, Councillor Roger Price, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said that the allocation of homes was not well-proportioned across the borough. Portchester and Warsash have both been allocated 700 homes.

The meeting at the civic offices starts at 2.30pm.