‘Farron never enjoyed being party leader’

THE leader of the city’s Liberal Democrats says Tim Farron ‘did not enjoy’ being party leader after he stepped down from the role last night.

Mr Farron – who briefly visited Portsmouth on the campaign trail last month – quit as leader of the party despite boosting their seat count at Westminster from nine to 12 seats in last Thursday’s general election.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, who brought Mr Farron down to Mary Rose Academy in Milton while on the campaign trail for the Portsmouth South seat said his friend’s exit was ‘not unexpected.’

He said: ‘I just do not think Tim ever really enjoyed being leader. I think he was far more happy just looking after his constituency and being with his family.

‘He will definitely be remembered for what he did and as a good person.’

Mr Farron said he had quit the role due to constant questions over his faith.

He said: ‘The consequences of the focus on my faith is that I have found myself torn between living as a faithful Christian and serving as a political leader.

‘To be a political leader – especially of a progressive, Liberal party in 2017 and to live as a committed Christian has felt impossible for me.’