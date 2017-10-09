Former Gosport councillor declared ‘an exceptional woman’ in moving tribute

Have your say

A FORMER councillor has been declared an ‘exceptional woman’ in a moving tribute.

Councillor June Cully, leader of Gosport Labour Group has added some emotional words to the many given after Jill Wright (right) died last Tuesday.

The former Gosport Labour councillor, 69, was an active member of the party for over 40 years and served as mayoress in 2001 to 2002.

Cllr Cully said: ‘Jill was an exceptional woman.

‘I feel privileged to call Jill a friend and to have worked with her on the council and in the community that she served so well.

‘Jill campaigned for a fairer society and better services, especially as chairwoman of the housing committee.

‘She always wanted the highest standards and to make it easier for those in need to access the help they required

‘She was well-respected and we will miss her great contribution to Gosport residents.

‘Our thoughts are with her husband Dennis and the family.’

Cllr Wright died following a debilitating illness, representing Rowner ward and then the Bridgemary South ward following a boundary reorganisation from 1997 to 2008.

She was elected back on to the council in 2012, representing Bridgemary North.

Her husband, Councillor Dennis Wright, sits for Bridgemary North.