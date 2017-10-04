Former mayoress dies after battle with illness

Have your say

A FORMER mayoress and serving councillor has died after battling illness.

Gosport Labour councillor Jill Wright died on Tuesday, aged 69, following a debilitating illness.

Jill had served as a Gosport Borough councillor for a total of 16 years, firstly representing Rowner ward and then the Bridgemary South ward following a boundary reorganisation from 1997 to 2008.

She was elected back on to the council in 2012, representing Bridgemary North, a seat she held until her death.

Jill was the wife of councillor Dennis Wright, who sits for Bridgemary North.

She served as mayoress in 2001/2 and was for many years chairwoman of the housing committee and was known for her passion for helping people with housing problems.

She became well-known to many people living in Bridgemary through her work over 26 years as the practice manager at Bridgemary Medical Centre.

And in the Gosport Labour Party she had held the post of treasurer.

Funeral arrangements will be made public in due course.