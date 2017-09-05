Former Portsmouth MP appointed Hampshire's deputy police and crime commissioner

Former Portsmouth MP Flick Drummond has been made deputy police and crime commissioner for Hampshire.

Mrs Drummond is set to take up the near £64,000-a-year job when confirmed at a meeting next month, it was reported.

She said she was 'proud' to be made deputy by Michael Lane, a fellow Tory, and hoped her experience as MP could be put to 'excellent use', it was reported on BBC radio.

It is the first time a deputy has been appointed under Mr Lane, who was elected last year.

She will now represent the commissioner at meetings and take on campaigns.

Mrs Drummond was Portsmouth South MP for two years until she lost her seat to Labour's Stephen Morgan.

Mr Morgan said protecting the police in the city from cuts must be the 'priority' for Mrs Drummond in her new post.

In a statement to The News, Mr Morgan said: 'I want the police to have the resources they need to tackle the growing challenges they face in our great city.

'We need more resources for bobbies on the beat to help them do the job they do day in, day out, to keep our communities safe.

'Central government must provide real-term protection for the police in our area. That’s what Portsmouth people deserve and this must be the priority for the police and crime commissioner and his new deputy.'