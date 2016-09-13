Full breakdown of Boundary Commission constituency shake-up across Portsmouth region

A FULL breakdown of proposed parliamentary constituency boundary changes in the Portsmouth region have been revealed today.

The Boundary Commission for England has proposed phasing out the Meon Valley ward altogether and split up its districts into surrounding Winchester, Fareham and East Hampshire.

MP Penny Mordaunt's Portsmouth North constituency could pick up two Havant districts

Portsmouth North would take in Havant’s existing Purbook and Stakes wards, while either Baffins or Nelson could be swallowed up by Portsmouth South, which otherwise would be largely unchanged.

To make up lost ground in Havant, it would pick up Hart Plain, Cowplain and Waterloo, currently under Meon Valley.

In the section of its report addressing planned changes for Hampshire, the Boundary Commission says: ‘We propose relatively minor changes to the existing constituencies

of Fareham, Havant, Portsmouth North, and Portsmouth South.

‘Our Fareham constituency is largely unchanged from the existing one.

‘We propose that this constituency include the City of Winchester ward of Whiteley from the existing Meon Valley constituency.

‘In order to increase the number of electors in the Portsmouth North constituency, we propose that it include the Borough of Havant wards of Purbrook and Stakes, which are currently located in the existing Havant constituency.

‘As a result of this change, we are able to increase the electorate in the Portsmouth South constituency.

‘We noted that either of the City of Portsmouth wards

of Baffins or Nelson could be included in the Portsmouth South constituency to

bring it within 5 per cent of the electoral quota.

‘We propose to include the Nelson ward in the Portsmouth South constituency, as we considered this resulted in more of Portsmouth Harbour being included in a single constituency, but would welcome representations considering whether this or the Baffins ward more appropriately reflects this area.

‘As a consequence of our changes in Portsmouth, the Havant constituency would be below the 5 per cent limit.

‘To increase its electorate we propose to include the Borough of Havant wards of

Hart Plain, Cowplain, and Waterloo in the Havant constituency.

‘These wards were previously included in the existing Meon Valley constituency.’

‘Significant’ changes are also proposed for Winchester and East Hampshire, which officials say is ‘necessary to ensure both constituencies are within 5 per cent of the electoral quota and to accommodate the loss of a constituency.’

They propose a Winchester constituency that expands south to include ten

City of Winchester wards, including the area of Bishop’s Waltham.

The report adds: ‘Our proposed East Hampshire constituency has also 20 Boundary Commission for England expanded south to include seven District of

East Hampshire wards, including the areas of Clanfield and Horndean.’