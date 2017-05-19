General Election 2017: A look at Meon Valley, Chichester and East Hampshire candidates

INVESTING in the NHS and building affordable housing are the key priorities for candidates standing across three constituencies.

The three seats in Chichester, East Hampshire and the Meon Valley are all Tory seats as we build up to June 8 with candidates vying for residents’ votes.

Candidates have been campaigning across the three regions on the issue of improving funding for the NHS, boosting the economy through growing local businesses and pledging to provide affordable housing.

All three seats have seen high turnouts over the years with 71 per cent of voters heading to the polls in the Meon Valley and East Hampshire back in 2015.

In Chichester, Gillian Keegan will be standing for the Conservatives after Andrew Tyrie announced he was stepping down after 20 years.

The Chichester district councillor has made funding for the NHS, education and business investment some of her key priorities.

Ukip candidate Andrew Moncreiff and Labour’s Mark Farwell who came second and third respectively in 2015 are standing once again for the seat with the latter calling for an end to zero hours contracts and for a national education service.

In the Meon Valley, George Hollingbery will be standing again for the seat which he won upon its creation back in 2010.

The Tory candidate has looked to tackle fly-tipping, provide reassurances to the area’s farms and as a keen fisherman has pushed for only recreational sea bass fishing in UK waters over the last two years.

Ukip’s David Alexander came second in 2015 and his successor Paul Bailey will be looking to boost the party’s vote. Labour’s Sheena King, the Lib Dems’ Martin Tod and the Greens’ Andrew Hayward will also be looking to challenge for the seat.

In East Hampshire, Damian Hinds is looking to secure the seat for the third time and is targeting affordable housing with the associated infrastructure and creating a bigger skill-set pool as his aims for the seat.

Ukip’s Peter Baillie was the closest challenger in 2015 but the party have pulled out of the contest leaving the Labour, Lib Dem and Green candidates with the potential for more votes in addition to the Justice & Anti-Corruption Party’s Susan Jerrard.

Here is the full list of candidates standing in the constituencies of Meon Valley, East Hampshire and in Chichester.

MEON VALLEY

Paul Bailey (Ukip)

Andrew Hayward (Green)

George Hollingbery (Cons)

Sheena King (Labour)

Martin Tod (Liberal Democrats)

EAST HAMPSHIRE

Rohit Dasgupta (Labour)

Damian Hinds (Cons)

Susan Jerrard (Justice & Anti-Corruption Party)

Richard Knight (Green)

Richard Robinson (Liberal Democrats)

CHICHESTER

Margaret Barrie (Green)

Jonathan Brown (Liberal Democrats)

Andrew Emerson (Patria)

Mark Farwell (Labour)

Gillian Keegan (Cons)

Andrew Moncreiff (Ukip)

EASTLEIGH

Mims Davies (Cons)

Malcolm Jones (Ukip)

Ron Meldrum (Green)

Jill Payne (Labour)

Mike Thornton (Liberal Democrats)

WINCHESTER

Steve Brine (Cons)

Mark Chaloner (Labour)

Martin Lyon (Ukip)

Jackie Porter (Liberal Democrats)

Teresa Skelton (Justice & Anti-Corruption Party)

Andrew Wainwright (Green)

ISLE OF WIGHT

Nick Belfitt (Liberal Democrats)

Julian Critchley (Labour)

Julie Jones-Evans (Independent)

Vix Lowthion (Green)

Daryll Pitcher (Ukip)

Bob Seely (Cons)

