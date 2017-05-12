General election 2017: Candidates for Portsmouth area revealed

THE candidates who will be vying for your vote in June’s general election have been revealed.

Following prime minister Theresa May calling a snap election last month, voters from across the Portsmouth area will head to the polls.

The News will follow the results of eight key seats across the area, which were all won by Conservative candidates in the last general election in 2015.

Yesterday saw the deadline for candidates to hand in papers to say if they were standing, and The News had confirmations from 35 candidates that they are standing across the eight seats in the area.

All but one of the batch elected in 2015 are returning for the public vote.

Chichester’s Andrew Tyrie has stood down after 20 years.

But the key battleground for the area is the hotly-contested Portsmouth South seat.

Over the years, it has switched control between the Tories and the Liberal Democrats, with Conservative Flick Drummond winning the seat by a margin of just more than 5,000 votes in 2015.

It has been keenly targeted by the Liberal Democrats this election and with the Tories already securing ministerial visits to the seat’s constituents, both parties are set to battle it out for the marginal seat.

Meon Valley had the highest turnout of the eight seats in 2015, with 71.1 per cent of constituents placing their vote on polling day.

And according to a survey compiled for Johnston Press, the proportion of people in the south east planning to vote Ukip has dropped by 5.8 percentage points, compared to the 2015 general election.

The survey holds that this is the single biggest drop for the party in England, Scotland and Wales.

That compares to 2.9 per cent more for the Tories, three per cent more for Labour, 1.9 per cent more for the Lib Dems and 0.1 per cent less for Greens.

A total of 9,741 people completed the survey online.

THE CANDIDATES

Here’s a full list of the candidates standing in the snap general election battling it our for your vote on June 8.

PORTSMOUTH NORTH

Penny Mordaunt (Con)

Darren Sanders (Lib Dem)

Mike Fitzgerald (Ukip)

Ken Hawkins (Green)

Rumal Khan (Labour)

PORTSMOUTH SOUTH

Flick Drummond (Con)

Gerald Vernon-Jackson (Lib Dem)

Kevan Chippindall-Higgin (Ukip)

Ian McCulloch (Green)

Stephen Morgan (Labour)

HAVANT

Alan Mak (Con)

Paul Gray (Lib Dem)

John Perry (Ukip)

Tim Dawes (Green)

Graham Giles (Labour)

Ann Buckley (Independent)

GOSPORT

Caroline Dinenage (Con)

Chloe Palmer (Ukip)

Monica Cassidy (Green)

Alan Durrant (Labour)

FAREHAM

Suella Fernandes (Con)

Matthew Winnington (Lib Dem)

Tony Blewett (Ukip)

Miles Grindey (Green)

Matthew Randall (Labour)

MEON VALLEY

George Hollingbery (Con)

Martin Tod (Lib Dem)

Diane Korchien (Green)

Sheena King (Labour)

EAST HAMPSHIRE

Damian Hinds (Con)

Peter Bisset (Green)

Rohit Dasgupta (Labour)

CHICHESTER

Gillian Keegan (Con)

Jonathan Brown (Lib Dem)

Mark Farwell (Labour)