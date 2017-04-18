GENERAL ELECTION: MPs react as votes to be cast on June 8

MPs across the Portsmouth area are reacting as Theresa May calls a snap general election.

The prime minister had previously said she would not call another election until 2020.

Explaining her change of heart on an early election, Mrs May said: ‘I have concluded the only way to guarantee certainty and security for years ahead is to hold this election.’

Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP, backed the prime minister, echoing her thoughts that ‘Westminster had not come together’ following the outcome of the Brexit result.

She said: ‘Following the referendum last year, the country has come together and wants us to get the best deal possible from the EU and secure all the opportunities that comes from being free to forge trade arrangements with the rest of the world.

‘But the PM is right, Westminster itself has not come together, and she wants to give the government the strongest hand possible to deliver for the UK.

‘MPs have to vote for that to happen but I think it would be amazing if the opposition parties did not allow it.’

Alan Mak, Havant MP said the announcement was ‘unexpected’ for MPs but declared he was ready to challenge for the seat.

He said: ‘Over the last two years I have worked very hard for those in my community and I am very much looking forward to it.

‘I’m ready for another election and I think the Conservatives will be. We need to make sure the country has the strongest possible government as we head into the Brexit negotiations.’