Gosport Borough Council set to axe 14 jobs from the town hall

I am sorry to see yet more jobs going in the town hall

Staff at the council are being consulted until January 23 over a plan bosses believe would see housing services provide tenants with a better level of service.

Councillor Mark Hook, leader of Gosport Borough Council, says that the equivalent of 14 jobs will be lost but they will mainly be agency workers and part time staff.

However, Lib Dem leader Peter Chegwyn has expressed his frustration at the decision.

Cllr Chegwyn said: ‘I am sorry to see yet more jobs going in the town hall.

‘All management decisions seem to be taken in Portsmouth.

‘As much as I do not agree with Cllr Hook and the Tories, I would rather Gosport decisions being made by Gosport people. These are very worrying times – it is people’s jobs and livelihoods.

‘Services are close to breaking point because of constant job cuts.’

Cllr Hook said: ‘The housing service has been going through a review process for some time.

‘Following initial proposals there has been a lot of engagement with staff, their feedback and suggestions have helped shape the direction we are moving in, which people generally seem happier with.

‘Unfortunately, we have to make difficult decisions and the proposals include some job losses, but this is just the start of a consultation period with staff and we’re keen to get their views.

‘The important thing is making sure we are in a position to take the department forward and deliver the highest level of service to our customers.’

The council has begun discussions with staff regarding any interest in voluntary redundancy and insists it will do everything we can to avoid compulsory redundancies

Labour leader June Cully believes that making council working more efficiently is the best way forward.

Cllr Cully said: ‘From what I am aware of we will see an improved service and that when people come to the town hall, it is a one-stop shop and their query will be answered by the first person that they see.’