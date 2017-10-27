Gosport by-election called after death of councillor

Have your say

PEOPLE are set to take to the polls next month following the death of a borough councillor.

Gosport Borough Council will be holding a by-election on November 30.

It follows the death of veteran Labour councillor Jill Wright, who passed away earlier this month.

Nomination papers from those looking to stand must be received by 4pm on November 3.

Applications for postal votes must be received by 5pm on November 15. To apply, residents need to head to gosport.gov.uk and search 'postal voting.'

For those looking to vote via proxy, applications must be received by 5pm on November 22.

To apply for either a proxy vote or postal vote, you can contact the council on 023 9254 6227 or email electoral.registration@gosport.gov.uk.

It was previously announced that Gosport voters would need identification when voting as part of a national trial.

This will not apply for next month's by-election, but will still apply for next May.