Gosport by-election candidates announced

Have your say

THE candidates standing in Gosport’s by-election at the end of this month have been revealed.

Gosport Borough Council called the election following the death of Cllr Jill Wright on Tuesday, October 3, after a battle with illness.

Candidates will be battling it out for a seat in the Bridgemary North ward, with campaigns running until residents go to the polls on November 30.

Leader of Gosport Borough Council Cllr Mark Hook said: ‘This is a very unfortunate by-election that nobody really wanted, after the death of Cllr Jill Wright.

‘With her passing Bridgemary North lost a great representative, and it will certainly be a tough job to replace her.’

The count will be taking place at Gosport Town Hall, with the first ballot box expected to arrive at 10pm.

The candidates for the Bridgemary North by-election are as follows:

CONSERVATIVE: Richard Dickson

LABOUR: James Fox

LIBERAL DEMOCRATS: Stephen Hammond

In the 2016 election for Bridgemary North, Cllr Jill Wright held the seat with 796 votes, with Natasha Hook coming second with 310 votes.

In the May local elections next year, voters in the whole of the borough will need to bring identification when they vote.

This is part of a national trial, but there is no need for Bridgemary North voters to bring ID for the by-election next month.