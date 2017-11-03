Gosport by-election candidates revealed

Have your say

THE candidates standing in Gosport’s by-election at the end of this month have been announced.

Gosport Borough Council called the election following the death of Cllr Jill Wright on Tuesday, October 3, after a battle with illness.

Candidates will be battling it out for a seat in the Bridgemary North ward, with campaigns running until residents go to the polls on November 30.

Leader of Gosport Borough Council Cllr Mark Hook said: ‘This is a very unfortunate by-election that nobody really wanted, after the death of Cllr Jill Wright.

‘Bridgemary North lost a great representative, and it will be a tough job to replace her.’

The count will be taking place at Gosport Town Hall, with the first ballot box expected to arrive at 10pm.

The candidates for the Bridgemary North by-election are as follows:

CON: Richard Dickson

LAB: James Fox

LIB DEM: Stephen Hammond

In the 2016 election Cllr Jill Wright won with 796 votes.