Gosport MP faces a grilling over Universal Credit delays

PRESSURE is piling on the government to address delays in payments of a new benefit allowance to needy residents.

Caroline Dinenage, Gosport MP and under-secretary of state for works and pensioners, faced a grilling in parliament over Universal Credit.

It comes amid reports of delays in people receiving the new benefit, which is set to roll out, in full, to the Portsmouth area soon.

Ms Dinenage was quizzed on why the delays were happening and what assessment had been made of the impact these were having to rent arrears.

She said the department was ‘investigating’ the situation but added she wouldn’t ‘scaremonger’ the issue, claiming a report had suggested three- quarters of tenants who started claiming Universal Credit were already in arrears.