Green Party MP hopeful calls for more young people to register to vote

A PARLIAMENTARY candidate has called on more young people to vote in next month’s general election.

Miles Grindey, the Green Party candidate for the Fareham seat, is encouraging schools, colleges, and other organisations to reach out to young people to get them involved in politics and to register to vote.

The candidate says he will be working with resident associations, schools and colleges to ensure that young people are made aware of the election and that they make sure to register.

He said: ‘It’s absolutely crucial for the good of our area that everyone is registered to vote so they have a chance to use their voice on June 8 and that they are registered to vote by the May 22 deadline.

‘This election took us all by surprise, no-one can be left out. We have everything to fight for.’

More than a million people across the country have signed up to vote following the snap election announcement last month. Approximately three- quarters are under 40.