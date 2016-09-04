Group to meet with city’s Leave voters

CAMPAIGNERS who wanted Britain to stay in the European Union are to visit the city.

Members of Open Britain are to come to Portsmouth in a bid to speak to those who voted to leave the EU to find common ground with them.

The group, which took over from Stronger In, wants to find common ground with those who voted to quit.

The group, led by former ministers Anna Soubry, Pat McFadden and Norman Lamb, says the UK should be a member of the single market and negotiate a ‘bespoke UK-EU agreement which prioritises continued elimination of non-tariff barriers and continued influence over regulatory decision-making’.

Open Britain has suggested some curbs on the free movement of people could be negotiated, such as only allowing those with job offers to come.

Former Conservative business minister Ms Soubry said: ‘Getting the best deal for Britain means starting the negotiations with ambitious goals.’

No date has been set for the meeting.