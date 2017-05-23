Group urge Portsmouth politicians to ‘show respect’ in wake of Manchester terror attacks

A GROUP fighting to help homeless people in Portsmouth has issued a warning to city politicians ahead of its next meeting tonight,

Members of Helping Hands have asked all MP candidates thinking of coming to their latest meeting not to wear any political colours as a sign of respect for those killed in the Manchester bombing last night.

A spokesman for the organisation said: ‘We’re asking MP candidates not to wear any coloured rosettes if they are attending our meeting.

‘I don’t think politics should come into this. There will be a time when this will be discussed but that will be done by the security services who know what they’re talking about.’

The event is taking place at The Rose In June, in Milton Road, Milton, from 8pm to 9.30pm.

It will be discussing options on how to help the homeless people living rough in the streets of Portsmouth.

Doors open at 7.45pm.

Earlier MP candidates from across Portsmouth condemned the Manchester terror attack, which left at least 22 dead and 59 people injured.

Prime minister Theresa May said all national campaigning for the general election had been suspended while security services deal with the atrocity,