Hampshire council submits plans for new respite centre in Locks Heath

PLANS have been unveiled for a new respite centre for adults with learning and physical disabilities.

Hampshire County Council has submitted its own plans for an eight-bed facility on land off Heath Road in Locks Heath.

It will be called the Southern Respite Centre and if approved, will provide 10 parking spaces for staff and visitors to the facility.

The site targeted for the development his part of a larger parcel of land with an outline plans for up to 70 homes set to be submitted later on this year.

Its purpose will be to provide short term breaks for adults with physical and learning disabilities in order to support their families and their carers.

An access road on to the site is also included in the plans.