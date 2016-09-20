Hampshire County Council cabinet approves Stubbington Bypass bid

MILLIONS of pounds has been approved by the county council for the Stubbington Bypass.

Hampshire County Council’s cabinet agreed to approve the £8.5m funding which will now go before the full council as a recommendation later this week.

It is hoped the government will provide the other £23.5m needed for the new route.

Councillor Chris Wood, who represents the area for the county council, said: ‘The Stubbington Bypass is an absolutely essential part of the strategic transport plan to ease congestion around Fareham and Gosport and improve access to the Solent Enterprise Zone at Daedalus.

‘The volume of traffic charging through Stubbington and Hill Head is appalling at peak times, rat runs past schools and down totally unsuitable residential roads have developed and it is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident.

‘Hampshire County Council recognises these issues and I am incredibly grateful the cabinet approved the £8.5m funding bid.’