Hampshire County Council cuts: What will affect culture services?

HOW will cultural services provided by Hampshire County Council be affected under the proposals?
n Between 25 to 55 full time jobs set to be axed.
n Self-service technology to be introduced in all libraries with staff numbers to reduced as far as possible. Public consultation to take place in 2018 regarding privatisation and reduced opening hours.
n Increasing number of volunteers to manage country park estates as part of a change in the way parks are looked after.
n Reduced funding for arts and museums.
n Reduction in transfer of services and funding for Sport Hampshire & Isle of Wight.
n Workforce reductions in Hampshire Archives and Records as service becomes increasingly digitised, with online pay-per-view access.
n Limited reduction to revenue funding for Basingstoke canal.
