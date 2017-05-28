Hampshire County Council looking to invest £80 in housing schemes

MORE accommodation will be built for older people and younger adults with learning and physical disabilities.

Hampshire County Council is looking to invest £80m by 2022 in building Extra-Care accommodation.

The housing is for vulnerable adults who need help while living independently and the council wants to see an extra 1,500 built over the next five years.

It will spend £45m on housing for older people and £35m for younger adults with disabilities.

Leader of the council Roy Perry said: ‘The way some residents wish to live their lives is changing, and to be able to live independently in a home of their own remains the number one aspiration for the majority of adults.

‘The private sector is providing many similar schemes for people who can afford to buy.

‘Our scheme will include provision for people to rent, as well as providing a limited number of apartments to purchase.

‘For many people who may be finding it difficult to cope, Extra-Care is an ideal solution. ‘People can have their own home with their own front door, and couples with different care needs can stay living together - with the added reassurance that help is at hand whenever they need it. ‘

Future schemes for the older people accommodation include projects in East Hampshire, Juniper Court in Gosport and on Dunsbury Way in Havant.

For younger adults, Extra Care schemes are already progressing in Emsworth, Horndean, Locks Heath and Bordon.