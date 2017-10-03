Hayling Island residents to have their say on plans to build 162 homes at Sinah Lane

THE PUBLIC will have its say on plans to build 162 homes.

National developer Barratt Homes is holding a public exhibition at Hayling Island on Wednesday – inviting residents to share their views on early plans to build a range of family housing.

A visualisation of what a development at Sinah Lane might look like. Picture: Barratt Homes

Although they are in their early stages, the outlines – which will be revealed in full at the Hayling Island Community Centre – illustrate the developer’s plan to build about 162 two, three and four-bedroom homes at the site.

Barratt Homes says 30 per cent of the properties are expected to be affordable, with initial plans outlining its intention to build a mix of terrace, semi-detached and detached family homes.

Stuart Goodwill, head of planning at Barratt Homes in Southampton, said: ‘We are looking forward to speaking to members of the community and presenting our emerging plans for the provision of affordable and family homes on Hayling Island.’

Part of the event’s purpose, said Mr Goodwill, is to understand infrastructure the issues local to Hayling Island that could be impacted by any possible development.

He said: ‘We are not intending to submit a planning application in the short term, but do hope to better understand local issues, which will enable us to develop a master plan which can help to resolve some of those key challenges.’

Conservative councillor for Hayling West, Andrew Lenaghan, urged his constituents to attend the event and share their thoughts.

He said: ‘It is most important that residents go down to the exhibition and have their say. I believe that one of the biggest local infrastructure issues affecting Hayling Island is our highways.

‘Any prospective development could have an impact our roads, so people need to make sure they put forward any questions they may have.’

Cabinet lead for economy and infrastructure projects at Havant Borough Council, Tim Pike, said: ‘The exhibition is organised by Barratt Homes to gauge local sentiment to its proposals prior to submitting an application to the council.

‘Infrastructure provision on Hayling Island continues to be a key consideration of Havant Borough Council on all development proposals on the island.

‘When and if a planning application is received from Barratt Homes, detailed assessment of the impact of the proposal on existing infrastructure will be undertaken.

‘The exhibition is an early opportunity for interested parties to make comments to the developer.’

The exhibition will be held at the Hayling Island Community Centre on Station Road between 1pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 4.