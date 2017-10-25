Here’s when Universal Credit will come to Portsmouth

Have your say

UNIVERSAL Credit is due to roll out in the Portsmouth area from next summer.

The controversial benefit has drawn controversy in recent months due to reports of families having to wait up to six weeks for payments.

Calls have been made for the government to pause the rollout of the system across the country and both Labour and rebel Tory MPs secured an emergency debate on the issue yesterday.

Under the current rollout programme, Portsmouth residents would start receiving the system from next June.

Residents in Fareham, Gosport and Havant would then receive it two months later in August.

The Department of Work and Pensions says it is looking to reduce the waiting time for recipients.