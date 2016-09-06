Housing expert backs ‘efficient’ Solent Combined Authority plan

PLANS to create a ‘Solent cabinet’ have been backed by a housing expert.

Steve Pozerskis, development viability specialist at property developer Bruton Knowles, said the proposals from Portsmouth City Council, Southampton City Council and the Isle of Wight Council to create a Solent Combined Authority would be more ‘efficient and palpable’ in comparison to Hampshire County Council’s proposals to create a unitary authority for the whole county.

He said: ‘We believe joined-up thinking is essential when considering housing development patterns and associated infrastructure requirements in Hampshire.

‘A smaller authority would be expected to recognise the need for affordable housing in their areas and where it should be located.’

In regards to the county council’s proposals, Mr Pozerskis added: ‘Given the vast array of economic and social profiles across the county I cannot see that this is really any different to central government control.

‘Trying to co-ordinate a combined approach on transport, infrastructure and housing across a diverse demographic such as Hampshire might not work out as successfully as it might in other devolved areas.’